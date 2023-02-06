AsiaDry Cargo

Indonesia’s Gurita busy growing its coal business

PT. Gurita Lintas Samuderas

There is a sluggish tempo in dry bulk S&P, with very few sales to report. However, broking sources reveal one active buyer, Indonesia’s Gurita, bidding repeatedly under the radar.

The cabotage-focused owner has added its third supramax in a year and has sealed its third deal since October, tabling just under $15m for the 14-year-old Navios Amaryllis, a 58,000 dwt, Tsuneishi Zhousan-built supramax. Sources reveal the ship is now renamed and delivered to its new owner.

Gurita has actively scouted tonnage to support its coal business. In addition to the supramax, two Oshima-built bulkers were added in October, a post-panamax named Kumano Hero, and another supramax, Navios Ulysses. The new additions bring its bulker arm up to 25 ships.

Comparing its latest purchase with a deal it sealed a year ago shows how values have dropped in the dry bulk sector. A year ago it added an almost identical ship, the 57,000 dwt, IHI-built West Wind, for $17m.

