Insurers brace for $3bn Beirut blast bill

Insurers are bracing for a bill from the Beirut port blast similar to $3bn hit they took in the wake of the Tianjin explosions five years ago.

While Beirut’s explosions last Tuesday were larger than the accident that hit the Chinese port on August 12 2015, the cargoes destroyed in Tianjin were more expensive, including thousands of cars. The Tianjin port blasts are believed to have triggered the largest port-related insurance claims in peacetime history.

The latest count from Lebanon show more than 150 dead and many more missing. “There are a lot missing whom we cannot identify. They are truck drivers and foreign workers,” Marwan Abboud, the city’s governor, said yesterday. There are a lot missing whom we cannot identify. They are truck drivers and foreign workers

The huge ammonia nitrate explosion that hit Beirut’s port left a 43 m deep crater where the warehouse that housed the dangerous chemical used to exist. Ports around the world are actively checking their own ammonia nitrate storage capabilities in recent days.

Lebanese architect and designer Karina Sukkar standing on her balcony, near the destroyed port of #Beirut today @AFPphoto by @Patrick_Baz #BeirutExplosion pic.twitter.com/dRO2aG3hId — Jean-Marc Mojon (@mojobeirut) August 9, 2020

Julia Abboud and her coworkers, from Arup and Viper, completed the CFD blast analysis of 2750T ammonium nitrate explosion. The asymmetry of the blast at the Beirut port is due to the grain silo which shielded the area behind it, directing the blast towards the East and South. pic.twitter.com/0LmM6ICimY — تيا 🇱🇧 (@garshouni) August 7, 2020