Iran accused of taking over tanker off Khorfakkan

Iranian special forces stand accused once again of taking a foreign commercial vessel hostage.

The US military published a video yesterday showing special forces descending from a helicopter to take over the Wila , a Liberian-flagged 8,055 dwt product tanker, which was located off the eastern coast of the United Arab Emirates near Khorfakkan.

The ship was taken over for a few hours before the armed team departed.

Security consultants Dryad Global suggested the Wila may have been targeted as a result of a previous linkage to Greek companies that were sanctioned by the US in June for their intended involvement in an Iranian oil shipment to Venezuela.

“In targeting this vessel, Iran has potentially sought to send a clear message to vessels which decide to renege on their willingness to partake in, or facilitate, economic activities linked to the nation. Iran sees this issue as one of legitimacy, and Tehran would assert that its trading with Venezuela is open, transparent and does not break international law. Iran views US sanctions as an act of aggression, and those who backtrack due to the fear of sanctioning themselves as being complicit in maintaining this status quo,” Dryad Global posited on its website.

Tensions in and around the Strait of Hormuz between Iran and the West have been high for the past two years with a string of incidents including kidnappings and bombings.