Island Drilling scores new contract with Dana Petroleum

Norwegian rig owner Island Drilling has won a new contract from Dana Petroleum for its 2012-built semisub Island Innovator .

The rig will be utilised for three firm and one optional well in UK waters next year.

The campaign is planned to start in April and last for about 80 days while the optional well if exercised would add another 30 days.

This will be the second project Island Innovator will execute for Dana Petroleum off the UK, after work in Q2 this year. The rig is currently on contract with Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas off South Africa.