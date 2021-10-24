Island Drilling awarded UKCS contract with Dana Petroleum

Island Drilling Company has been awarded a contract ​by Dana Petroleum for its 2012-built semi-submersible rig Island Innovator .

The contract is for one well, and scheduled to commence in April 2022. The contract includes three options for additional work.

Charlie Taylor, wells manager at Dana Petroleum, commented: “The Island Innovator is a modern sixth generation rig that is well suited to the NNS environment and provides the ability to deliver operational efficiencies in the drilling and completion of the BP-7 well. We are looking forward to working with Island Drilling on this exciting project”.

Ulsteinvik-headquartered Island Drilling Company was established in 2006 by Morten Ulstein.