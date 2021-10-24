Island Drilling awarded UKCS contract with Dana Petroleum

Island Drilling Company has been awarded a contract by Dana Petroleum for its 2012-built semi-submersible rig Island Innovator.
The contract is for one well, and scheduled to commence in April 2022. The contract includes three options for additional work.
Charlie Taylor, wells manager at Dana Petroleum, commented: “The Island Innovator is a modern sixth generation rig that is well suited to the NNS environment and provides the ability to deliver operational efficiencies in the drilling and completion of the BP-7 well. We are looking forward to working with Island Drilling on this exciting project”.
Ulsteinvik-headquartered Island Drilling Company was established in 2006 by Morten Ulstein.