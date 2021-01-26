January 2021 Review

Speculation mounted that the global economy could be be on the cusp of a commodities supercycle. An extraordinarily cold winter across East Asia sent prices for coal and LNG through the roof, sparking sensational growth in freight rates for LNG carriers and capesizes as utilities scrambled to keep their customers warm. LNG carrier spot rates hit an all-time high of $200,000 a day, with one fixture at $350,000 a day while cape rates rallied into profitable territory, pushing up to $25,000 a day....