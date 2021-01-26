Japan eyes more liquefied hydrogen carriers

Shipping’s newest sector - liquefied hydrogen (LH2) - is now trading with Japan’s Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI) looking at building more ships to carry this ultra-chilled substance.

The world’s first LH2 carrier, the

Suiso Frontier, built by KHI, started operations officially this month, having been on trials throughout 2020. Suiso is the Japanese for hydrogen.

The LH2 cargo is cooled to –253°C; at this temperature, hydrogen is at atmospheric pressure and occupies just 1/800 of it...