Japanese owners ready fleet clear-outs

July has seen increased volume of tonnage coming out of Japan, which brokers anticipate will continue. The companies who earmarked ships to be sold in 2020 were quiet in the first six months of the year, so brokers hope to see a year's worth of ships coming for sale in the latter half of the year.

Keishin Kaiun, Meiji Shipping, Doun Kisen, Nissen Kaiun, all have sold or have tonnage on the market and seem to be realistic sellers.

With Hong Kong and Singapore cutting crew change ag...