JFE Steel contracts Japan’s big three owners for LNG-powered newcastlemaxes

Japan’s second largest steel mill has tapped the nation’s big three shipping lines for LNG-powered newcastlemaxes.

JFE Steel has signed long-term deals with Nippon Yiusen Kaisha (NYK), Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line) and Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) to charter three 210,000 dwt LNG-fuelled bulk carriers.

The ships, which have been designed by Nihon Shipyard and will be built by Japan Marine United and Imabari Shipbuilding, are scheduled to be completed successively from the beginning of 2024 into early 2025.

Each ship will have an overall length of less than 300 m, beam of up to 50 m, freeboard of up to 25 m and draft of up to 18.4m.

JFE Steel said today it also plans to consider using zero-emission ships powered by other fuels such as ammonia and carbon-recycled methane.

JFE Steel laid out plans earlier this year to become carbon neutral by 2050.