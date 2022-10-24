Jinhui offloads ageing supramax

Jinhui Shipping and Transportation has offloaded its third vessel this month. The Oslo-listed Chinese bulker owner is selling its eighteen-year-old supramax Jin Yao to Kong-incorporated Xinfeng Shipping for $13.3m.

The Japanese-built 52,100 dwt ship will deliver between November 25 and December 19 this year. Jinhui, which has owned the vessel since 2006, said it would realise a book loss of around $0.6m on the sale, but added that it “will not have any material adverse effect on its operations.”

The sale comes hot on the heels of the company’s disposal of two twelve-year-old post-panamax bulkers for $34.5m, marking its exit from this vessel segment.

The latest deal will leave Jinhui with a fleet of 23 modern grabs-fitted supramaxes, with one more ship set to deliver in the fourth quarter of this year.