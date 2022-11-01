Joakim Hannisdahl debuts Gersemi Asset Management

After his sudden departure from Cleaves a month ago, Joakim Hannisdahl, one of Norway’s best known shipping investors, has detailed plans to resurrect an old brand.

Hannisdahl was ranked the number one shipping equity analyst globally by Bloomberg for a number of years before embarking on a shipping investment fund for Cleaves last year. In 2018 Hannisdahl’s own firm, Gersemi Research, was bought out by Cleaves.

Last month, Splash reported the news that Hannisdahl had parted ways with Cleaves Securities with Hannisdahl citing “irreconcilable differences”.

Hannisdahl now plans to to establish a long/short shipping hedge fund, Gersemi Asset Management, something that could take up to six months to create. Gersemi is a Norse goddess, whose name means riches or treasure.

“I want to continue on the premise of the fund manager investing alongside investors and making money together with investors and not from the investors,” Hannisdahl stated in a note to contacts.

Cleaves Securities, meanwhile, has told investors a new team has been put in place to run its shipping fund.