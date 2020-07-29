July 2020 Review

The crew change conundrum became even more acute in July with 600,000 seafarers now snared in the crisis and many nations, fearing renewed waves of the coronavirus pandemic, creating greater barriers at their borders. Three months since the International Maritime Organization (IMO) endorsed a 12-step set of protocols to ensure safe crew changes and three weeks on from a UK-convened international crew change summit there are still just 17 countries that have fully opened to crew movements

