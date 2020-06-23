June 2020 Review

The crew change crunch dominated the shipping news agenda once again with the crisis now making mainstream media headlines. The International Transport Workers’ Federation last week gave its blessing for seafarers who have completed their contracts to down tools in potentially one of the greatest crewing backlashes shipping has ever experienced. There are now around 400,000 seafarers waiting for aeroplanes. Dubai is set to reopen its airport for crew changes from July 7.
Qatar ...
