June 2022 Review

The European Union Parliament voted last week in favour of extending its carbon market (ETS) to shipping and road transport. The parliament agreed to include all ships above 400 gt and offshore vessels in the EU’s carbon market. Polluters will have to pay for CO2, methane and nitrous oxide emissions when sailing within the EU and 50% of voyages outside of the bloc until 2027.

US politicians dialled up the rhetoric against global liners this month. President Joe Biden signed into law th...