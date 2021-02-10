AsiaPorts and Logistics

Jurong Port tipped to take over giant oil storage facility

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersFebruary 10, 2021
Universal Terminal

State-run Jurong Port is set to take over Universal Terminal, one of Singapore’s largest oil storage terminals, buying the shares held by the Lim family behind collapsed oil trader Hin Leong, according to a report from Reuters today.

Jurong Port has appointed an interim chief executive for the terminal and has started marketing the storage space informally, Reuters reported.

The Lims held a 41% stake in the terminal with other shareholders being PetroChina and Macquarie.

Jurong Port entered the oil storage business in 2019 in a tie-up with independent storage operator Oiltanking.

It’s almost 12 months since details of Hin Leong’s financial downfall first emerged, becoming the largest corporate collapse in Southeast Asia in 2020. Since the Lim family’s financial fallout, significant swathes of their business empire have been put up for sale, including a host of ships belonging to subsidiary Ocean Tankers.

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

