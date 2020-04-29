Klaveness Combination Carriers seals caustic soda COA extension

Klaveness Combination Carriers seals caustic soda COA extension

April 29th, 2020 Europe, Tankers 0 comments

Klaveness Combination Carriers (KCC) has extended one of its contracts of affreightment (COA) for the shipment of caustic soda.

KCC says the contract has been extended for 12 months, commencing from July 1. The COA covers the capacity of 1 to 1.5 of the company’s specialised CABU combination carriers for the period.

The new contract takes KCC’s total fixed-rate tanker market coverage to around 60% for 2nd half of 2020 and around 20% for 1st half of 2021.

KCC did not reveal the client for the COA, but does currently have a seperate long-term COA for the shipment of caustic soda to Worsley Alumina in Western Australia with Singapore’s South32.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.