Klaveness Combination Carriers seals caustic soda COA extension April 29th, 2020 Grant Rowles

Klaveness Combination Carriers (KCC) has extended one of its contracts of affreightment (COA) for the shipment of caustic soda.

KCC says the contract has been extended for 12 months, commencing from July 1. The COA covers the capacity of 1 to 1.5 of the company’s specialised CABU combination carriers for the period.

The new contract takes KCC’s total fixed-rate tanker market coverage to around 60% for 2nd half of 2020 and around 20% for 1st half of 2021.

KCC did not reveal the client for the COA, but does currently have a seperate long-term COA for the shipment of caustic soda to Worsley Alumina in Western Australia with Singapore’s South32.