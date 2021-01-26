Liners huddle and convert winning profits

2020 was the best year ever for container shipping. But the rollercoaster ride that the whole industry and all its adjacent industries have experienced is unlikely to repeat itself anytime soon. Still 2021 could turn out to become an even better year. As the containers are all aligned - in all the ‘wrong places’ - able room is made for the kicker to deliver a game-winning field goal very early on in the game as spot rates will only slide gradually.

Splash Extra loves the liner business to bi...