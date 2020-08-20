Maersk Drilling awarded one-well contract with Aker BP

Maersk Drilling has been awarded an additional one-well contract from Aker BP for 2015-built jackup rig Maersk Integrator .

The contract is for the Ula field offshore Norway to drill the Ula F – Producer 1 well and is valued at around $21.6m. The work is scheduled to commence in April 2021, and has an estimated duration of 85 days.

The contract is under the terms of a frame agreement that Maersk Drilling and Aker BP entered into in 2017 as part of the Aker BP jackup alliance which includes Halliburton.

Morten Kelstrup, COO of Maersk Drilling, commented: “We are pleased to add one more well to Maersk Integrator’s work scope for Aker BP in 2021. Our alliance with Aker BP and Halliburton is enabling new ways of working as one team across the value chain, and our close collaboration also allows greater flexibility in future well planning, so additional wells can be committed to as plans mature.”

Maersk Integrator is undergoing a series of upgrades to turn it into a hybrid, low-emission rig before moving to the Ivar Aasen field for Aker BP later this month.