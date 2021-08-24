Maersk’s methanol commitment in the spotlight

Maersk has got the industry pondering whether methanol is the alternative fuel for the 2020s, following yesterday’s big announcement from Copenhagen of a $1.4bn deal for a series of 16,000 teu methanol-powered ships.

The ships, due for delivery from Hyundai Heavy Industries in 2024 with MAN engines, mark container shipping’s biggest investment to date in one of the frontrunners in the future fuel debates.

Maersk, having eschewed the temptation to go down the LNG fuel route, has let it b...