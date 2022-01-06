EuropeOffshore

Magseis Fairfield secures two-month survey contract

Seabed seismic player Magseis Fairfield has secured a conditional award for an ocean bottom node (OBN) survey from an undisclosed repeat customer. 

The Oslo-listed firm said the contract is expected to commence in the third quarter of this year, with the project running for approximately two months. No further details have been disclosed.

Last month, Magseis Fairfield won a 4D ocean bottom node (OBN) seismic survey in the Gulf of Mexico. The contract should commence in the first quarter of 2022 and run for around two months. The deal also included an optional project for an additional two months.

“We are pleased to see continued high demand for our OBN acquisition services. With this award we are exploring synergy potential with other opportunities for the 2022 season,” said Carel Hooijkaas, CEO of Magseis Fairfield. 

