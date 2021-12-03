Magseis Fairfield seals another Gulf of Mexico survey

Oslo-listed Magseis Fairfield has won another 4D ocean bottom node (OBN) seismic survey in the Gulf of Mexico from a repeat customer.

The contract is expected to commence in the first quarter of 2022 and run for approximately two months. The deal also includes an optional project for an additional two months. The survey will be conducted with Magseis Fairfield’s ZXPLR technology.

In November, the company bagged an award for a five-month seabed seismic survey from an undisclosed repeat customer in the Gulf of Mexico. The campaign is also set to commence in the first quarter of next year.

“The recent awards have further strengthened our 2022 backlog. With these awards we will have both ZXPLR crews operating in the Gulf of Mexico during H1 2022,” said Carel Hooijkaas, CEO in Magseis Fairfield.