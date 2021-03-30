March 2021 Review

The 21st century version of the Suez crisis unfolded over the past eight days after the giant 20,388 teu Ever Given ran into difficulties transiting the Suez Canal and ended up blocking one of the world’s most important trade arteries. More than 350 ships were waiting to transit by the time the ship was freed on Tuesday.

