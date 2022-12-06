Marco Polo Marine marks Japanese offshore wind sector entry with K Line partnership

Singapore offshore vessel player and shipyard Marco Polo Marine is joining forces with Japanese shipping major Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line) to explore opportunities in Japan’s offshore wind sector.

Japan is targeting 10 GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030 and between 30 and 45 GW by 2040 as part of its target to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

Under a memorandum of understanding with K Line Wind Service (KWS), both players will seek to own and operate offshore support vessels targeting customers in this sector.

The agreement marks Marco Polo Marine’s entry into another offshore wind market in Asia, after establishing a wind vessel operator in Taiwan earlier this year.

“As Japan unlocks the potential of its offshore wind as a reliable source of energy, we believe the market can become a key revenue-driver for Marco Polo Marine. With KWS as our strategic partner, we intend to pool together our expertise in vessel management and leverage on their deep knowledge of the Japanese market to support the pipeline of offshore wind projects in the region.” said Sean Lee, CEO of Marco Polo Marine.