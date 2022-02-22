Maritime CEO Forums to return this year

After a two-year, pandemic-induced hiatus the Maritime CEO Forums are making a welcome return to the shipping calendar.

Fancy a spot of Formula One in Singapore, or some autumn sunshine along the Côte d’Azur, then the Maritime CEO Forums have the excuse you need to rub shoulders with shipping’s top echelon while enjoying a weekend away in exotic climes.

Up first will be the Singapore Maritime CEO Forum taking place at the iconic Fullerton Hotel on September 29, a day ahead of the Grand Prix weekend and in the same week as other events planned in the Lion City including Marine Money.

The Singapore gathering will then head to Monte Carlo and specifically the luxurious surroundings of the Monaco Yacht Club for an October 12 meet-up.

Both by-invitation-only events will feature four panels and plenty of networking opportunities. The exclusive gatherings attract the top names in shipowning, who like the events for their surroundings, and the knowledge that they are attending something that will not be one long sales pitch.

A further rollout of shows in new destinations is planned for 2023.

More information on the Singapore forum can be found here, and the Monaco forum here.