Marnavi acquires Swire Pacific Offshore MPSV

Naples-based shipping group Marnavi has just purchased, via its controlled company Next Geosolutions, 6-year old multipurpose subsea vessel Pacific Worker .

Renamed NG Worker, the vessel was previously controlled by Swire Pacific Offshore and according to VesselsValue.com has a market value of $13.7m.

The deal was financed by Italian bank Iccrea BancaImpresa.

Next Geosolutions, joint venture born in 2014 and jointly controlled by Marnavi Offshore and Tecno In, defines itself as “an international turn-key geoscience and offshore engineering support service provider operating in the energy, infrastructure and utilities markets”.