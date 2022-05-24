May 2022 Review

Rodolphe Saadé-led CMA CGM is investing in Air France-KLM, joining forces in the air cargo domain. The long-term strategic partnership will see both parties combine their complementary cargo networks, full freighter capacity and dedicated services. CMA CGM, which posted a net profit of $18bn last year, will take up to 9% of Air France-KLM’s ex-post share capital.

