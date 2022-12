Greece’s Meadway Shipping has added to its orderbook with an ultramax shipbuilding contract at Tsuneishi Zhoushan in China.

No price tag has been revealed for the 63,300 dwt vessel scheduled for delivery in 2025.

With the latest order, Costas Dellaportas’ bulker owner has booked five newbuilds this year.

The remaining four 40,000 dwt handy bulk carriers will be built at Namura Shipbuilding in Japan and delivered in 2024.