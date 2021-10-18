Miclyn Express Offshore secures charter extensions in the Middle East

Singapore-headquartered OSV owner Miclyn Express Offshore (MEO) has secured contract extensions for its fast crew boats in the Middle East.

The extension is in Saudi Arabia with the existing client for the vessels Express 75 and Express 89 until May 2022.

In addition, MEO has been awarded contract extensions for fast crew boats Express 59 and Express 86 until December 2021 and July 2022, respectively.

Earlier in July, MEO won a five-year contract with an undisclosed client for three fast crew boats in the Middle East. The company currently operates 29 crew boats, two workboats, five AHT, two AHTS, and one accommodation work barge in the Middle East.