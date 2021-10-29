AsiaMiddle EastOffshore

Miclyn Express Offshore wins accommodation contract in the UAE

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinOctober 29, 2021
0 54 Less than a minute
MEO

Miclyn Express Offshore (MEO) has announced another award in the Middle East this month after securing contract extensions for its fast crew boats in Saudi Arabia.

The new contract comes from the UAE-based engineering, procurement, construction and installation player for the 2011-built 4-point mooring workboat MEO Galaxy.

The Panama-flagged vessel has completed its special survey and subsequently commenced the contract to provide accommodation service for 100 people until the first quarter of 2022.

The Singapore-based OSV owner currently operates 29 crew boats, two workboats, five AHT, two AHTS, and one accommodation work barge in the Middle East.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinOctober 29, 2021
0 54 Less than a minute
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button