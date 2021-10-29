Miclyn Express Offshore wins accommodation contract in the UAE

Miclyn Express Offshore (MEO) has announced another award in the Middle East this month after securing contract extensions for its fast crew boats in Saudi Arabia.

The new contract comes from the UAE-based engineering, procurement, construction and installation player for the 2011-built 4-point mooring workboat MEO Galaxy .

The Panama-flagged vessel has completed its special survey and subsequently commenced the contract to provide accommodation service for 100 people until the first quarter of 2022.

The Singapore-based OSV owner currently operates 29 crew boats, two workboats, five AHT, two AHTS, and one accommodation work barge in the Middle East.