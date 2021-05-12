ContainersGreater ChinaShipyards

Minsheng Financial Leasing books boxship pair at DSIC

Adis Ajdin May 12, 2021
China’s Minsheng Financial Leasing (MSFL) has placed an order at Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Company (DSIC), a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), for two 16,000 teu containerships, according to Alphaliner.

The vessels are expected to be delivered in late 2023 and early 2024, and join bareboat charters with an undisclosed European carrier, according to MSFL.

Alphaliner said it believes that the vessels will be designed by MARIC and are expected to be identical to a series of 13 conventionally-powered ships that MSC ordered in March at CSSC.

The vessels are believed to be LNG-ready.

