MSC tipped to be behind CSSC $1.56bn boxship bonanza

Mediterranean Shipping Co (MSC) has reportedly placed an order at China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) for thirteen 16,000 teu container vessels, valued in excess of Y10bn ($1.52bn).

A report from shipbrokers Braemar ACM said MSC signed up for 13 vessels at Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co (DSIC) and Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI) with a price tag of $120m each.

MSC has yet to confirm the orders, despite emails sent by Splash last week.

The deal, described as the single largest containership order accepted by state-run CSSC, will see the company’s subsidiaries DSIC and GSI build seven and six scrubber-fitted vessels respectively.

The 366 m long vessels, designed by CSSC 708 Institute, will be LNG-ready.

The entire series will be delivered in 2023 and 2024, according to local news in China.

“The successful acquisition of this order has allowed the Chinese-made independent brand to make another brilliant appearance in the international market,” CSSC said.

CSSC has also recently been confirmed as Seaspan’s shipbuilder of choice for six 15,500 teu scrubber-fitted boxships, scheduled to start delivering in the second half of 2023.

As for MSC, these latest deals ensure the company has the second largest containership orderbook in the world after Taiwan’s Evergreen.