Mitsubishi Heavy to lead study on retrofitting vessels to run on zero carbon fuels

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMay 21, 2021
Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has come onboard a project backed by the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping to undertake technical, financial and environmental assessments for converting existing ships to vessels that run on zero carbon fuels.

“By clarifying a roadmap for converting existing vessels that run on fossil fuels to carbon-neutral ships and identifying the challenges faced, the project aims to reduce ship-related investment risks,” Mitsubishi Heavy stated in a release.

A number of pioneering shipping lines have in recent months committed to convert existing ships to run on different fuels, projects that will be keenly watched by all in shipping as the industry comes under pressure to slash its carbon footprint.

