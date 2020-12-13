MSC continues secondhand boxship buying spree with $15m Lomar deal

Swiss-headquartered containerline Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) continues to hoover up secondhand boxships at pace.

MSC has acquired the 2005-built 4,934 teu Texas Trader from Lomar Shipping in the last few days, paying around $15m according to brokers. The price is significantly higher than the $10.36m valuation placed on the ship by VesselsValue, and additionally the vessel is due for a special survey at the end of this month.

Over the last few months, MSC has bought 19 ships worth more than $290m in the secondhand market despite maintaining that it is focused on its fleet investment programme for ultra-large low-carbon-design newbuildings.

Analysts Sea-Intelligence suggested in a recent report that MSC might soon overtake Maersk as the world’s largest carrier.