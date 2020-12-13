ContainersEurope

MSC continues secondhand boxship buying spree with $15m Lomar deal

Grant Rowles Grant RowlesDecember 14, 2020
Swiss-headquartered containerline Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) continues to hoover up secondhand boxships at pace.

MSC has acquired the 2005-built 4,934 teu Texas Trader from Lomar Shipping in the last few days, paying around $15m according to brokers. The price is significantly higher than the $10.36m valuation placed on the ship by VesselsValue, and additionally the vessel is due for a special survey at the end of this month.

Over the last few months, MSC has bought 19 ships worth more than $290m in the secondhand market despite maintaining that it is focused on its fleet investment programme for ultra-large low-carbon-design newbuildings.

Analysts Sea-Intelligence suggested in a recent report that MSC might soon overtake Maersk as the world’s largest carrier.

Grant Rowles

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

