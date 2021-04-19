MSC linked to Awilco boxship pair

Geneva-headquartered line Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) has returned to this week’s broker reports, resuming its incredible secondhand boxship buying spree which begun in the second half of last year.

Clarksons has named MSC as the buyer of a pair panamax boxships from Awilco Container in separate deals, snapping up the 2011-built 4,250 teu Tejas for around $18m and 2007-built 4,363 teu Mattina for $23m.

The selling price, if confirmed, may indicate the deals were done some time ago with both vessels showing a market value of over $32m on VesselsValue, a huge increase on their value just weeks ago.

According to VesselsValue, prior to this latest deal MSC has nine secondhand deals still to deliver to its fleet on top of 32 secondhand ships brought in since September 2020.

Earlier this month MSC was reported to have placed an order at China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) for thirteen 16,000 teu container vessels, adding to its already sizeable order book. The company is set to overhaul 2M partner Maersk as the world’s largest containerline in terms of operating capacity.