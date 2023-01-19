AsiaContainersEurope

MSC loses case with American furniture maker

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJanuary 19, 2023
0 5 1 minute read
MSC

A judge in the US has ruled that Mediterranean Shipping Co (MSC) must pay a local furniture maker $944,655 in a long-running case over an alleged failure to meet contractual obligations during container shipping’s boom years.

The judge issued a default decision against MSC after it failed to supply the correct documents in time to fight the lawsuit first launched 18 months ago by MCS Industries.

“Mediterranean Shipping has been warned multiple times that if it failed to produce the discovery, a default decision would be issued against it,” Judge Erin Wirth said.

MCS Industries had also filed a suit against COSCO with the Chinese carrier quickly deciding to settle with the Pennsylvania firm in the autumn of 2021.

The Federal Maritime Commission in Washington DC is sorting through a host of similar cases brought by irate shippers against global liners in recent months.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJanuary 19, 2023
0 5 1 minute read
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button