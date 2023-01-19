MSC loses case with American furniture maker

A judge in the US has ruled that Mediterranean Shipping Co (MSC) must pay a local furniture maker $944,655 in a long-running case over an alleged failure to meet contractual obligations during container shipping’s boom years.

The judge issued a default decision against MSC after it failed to supply the correct documents in time to fight the lawsuit first launched 18 months ago by MCS Industries.

“Mediterranean Shipping has been warned multiple times that if it failed to produce the discovery, a default decision would be issued against it,” Judge Erin Wirth said.

MCS Industries had also filed a suit against COSCO with the Chinese carrier quickly deciding to settle with the Pennsylvania firm in the autumn of 2021.

The Federal Maritime Commission in Washington DC is sorting through a host of similar cases brought by irate shippers against global liners in recent months.