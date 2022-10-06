Multi-fuel station for ships project gets UK backing

The UK government has backed plans to develop a zero-emission multi-fuel station that would power hydrogen and electric ships.

The novel design concept has been drawn up by a group of companies led by clean energy solutions provider Unitrove, the company that built the world’s first liquid hydrogen bunkering facility (pictured) for zero-emission ships in Glasgow. Other members of the consortium include autonomous hydrogen-powered ship maker ACUA Ocean, project management and delivery company Zero Emissions Maritime Technology, and the University of Strathclyde, further supported by MJR Power & Automation, Orkney College UHI, and the Port of Tyne.

The concept, which is planned to be operational by March 2025, will use liquid hydrogen as the basis for providing three fuelling options for powering small craft: liquid hydrogen, compressed gaseous hydrogen, and electric charging.

Unitrove revealed that its project had secured “thousands of pounds” of government funding in the second round of the Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition 2 (CMDC2). As part of the CMDC2, the Department for Transport allocated over £14m to 31 projects supported by 121 organisations from across the UK to deliver feasibility studies and collaborative research and development projects in clean maritime solutions.

Among the projects to clinch funding were also three projects that aim to advance the development of green shipping corridors between ports, including the Clean Tyde Shipping Corridor consortium, the Aberdeen Harbour Board and ACUA Ocean hydrogen-powered North Sea crossing study, and the (GCSS) study between the Port of Dover and the Ports of Calais and Dunkirk.

The department announced the winners as it launched the third round of the CMDC, announcing £60m ($67.5m) was available in the grant scheme’s next phase, which will run from April 2023 to March 2025.