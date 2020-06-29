Europe
Natasa Pilides moves on from shipping
In a government reshuffle, Natasa Pilides, Cyprus’s high profile first ever deputy shipping minster has been promoted to become minister of energy, trade and industry.
Pilides’s replacement is Vasilis Demetriades who previously had been working at the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Mobility and Transport.
Pilides became Cyprus’s first deputy minister for shipping two years ago, promoting the island as a diverse maritime hub to much acclaim.
Comments
Real experts in tax evasion, Cyprus banks assets reached six times higher volume than the national economy. A few years ago,a general withdrawal of bank deposits was carried out by mandate of the government, disguised as a tax for Cypriot citizens necessary to cover the bankruptcy of banking sector.