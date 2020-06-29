Natasa Pilides moves on from shipping

In a government reshuffle, Natasa Pilides, Cyprus’s high profile first ever deputy shipping minster has been promoted to become minister of energy, trade and industry.

Pilides’s replacement is Vasilis Demetriades who previously had been working at the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Mobility and Transport.

Pilides became Cyprus’s first deputy minister for shipping two years ago, promoting the island as a diverse maritime hub to much acclaim.