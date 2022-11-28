AsiaOperations

New car carrier trade from Vietnam launches

VinFast

Sporting a white and red livery with a VinFast logo emblazoned across it, the 2009-built Silver Queen departed Haiphong in northern Vietnam on Friday for a new era in the car carrier trades with the nation’s prime minister watching on.

The ship, on long term charter from Dubai’s Sallaum Lines, is carrying the first 999 locally made electric vehicles for export to the US.

VinFast — an electric carmaker backed by Vietnam’s richest man, Pham Nhat Vuong — says it has 65,000 global orders that the company aims to deliver to customers around the world, with shipments to Canada and Europe expected to arrive in early 2023.

