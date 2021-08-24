New dry bulk destinations

Understandably more and more market participants, whether shipowners or charterers, are asking for how long can this go on? Some of them got burned at either side of the fence during the real supercycle from 2006 to 2008. As Splash Extra seeks to untangle the supporting factors of the market, it has become clear that much of the current support should be seen as temporary. And while acknowledging that temporary support to a shipping market is always the most powerful driver – the nature of it m...