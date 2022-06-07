Containers

New transpacific container spot index launches

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJune 7, 2022
Port of Los Angeles

Container shipping already has a bewildering profusion of indices for clients to assess freight rates. There’s now one more to add to the mix.

Digital forwarding and supply chain platform Shifl has announced the launch of SHIFEX, a spot freight rate index focusing on the transpacific.

SHIFEX is free to access and is based on the actual spot freight rates quoted and/or paid for moving shipments on the transpacific. It includes all commonly applicable surcharges.

The index provides past and current freight rates with the option of tracking rates on a three, five, 12, and 18-month basis from the base ports of China to both Los Angeles and New York.

Shifl is also planning to include vessel transit and container dwell data and add spot freight rates of other trade lanes to SHIFEX.

Shabsie Levy, CEO and founder of Shifl, predicted a rates drop on the transpacific yesterday at the launch of the new index.

“Rates could further drop as the US retailers are sitting with excess inventory currently with many orders still pending to come in from China stuck mainly due to the intermittent lockdowns in China,” Levy said.
Rates for an feu from China to Los Angeles currently stand at $6,595.26, according to SHIFEX.

Other container indices include those created by Xeneta, Drewry, the Shanghai Shipping Exchange and Freightos in association with the Baltic Exchange.

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

