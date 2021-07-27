No respite for tankers

In absolute contrast to the dry bulkers and containerships, VLCCs are reportedly booked to sail in laden condition from the Arabian Gulf to Japan for as little as $-2,985 per day. Shorter voyages to east coast India same, same at $-217 per day, when considering it is performed by a scrubber-fitted ship, that spends less money on HSFO than the VLSFO-fuelled VLCC heading for Chiba. For ships that need up to $26,500 per day to break even this is miserable.

What’s happening?

Absolutely noth...