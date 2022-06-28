No risk of box charter renegotiations

While there is now strong evidence that container shipping’s record bull run has peaked, analysts argue that unlike the last time the sector went from peak to trough this time around there’s little chance of tough charter renegotiations.

In the wake of 2008’s global financial crisis, many liners found themselves in a precarious financial position. A famous story from that period saw one of the best known names in container shipping - now deceased - take a suite at the Atlantic Hotel in Hambu...