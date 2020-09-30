Splash Extra

No time to enter the shipbuilding casino

It’s going to take more than price cutting by shipyards to get growth in the orderbook, writes our special correspondent

September 30, 2020
It’s been a tough year for everyone, but few have had it tougher than the sales departments of the world’s shipbuilders. With newbuilding orders down 65% on 2019’s not particularly inspiring total, the pressure is on to fill the gaping holes in shipyard delivery schedules once the current orderbook delivers. It’s all a far cry from the glory days of just over a decade ago when even the vaguest hint that a shipyard might be able to squeeze in an extra ‘early’ berth would be met with a flood of e...

