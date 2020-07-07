AsiaDry CargoEuropeOperations
Nomikos bulker charged in Philippine hit and run case
The Philippine Coast Guard has filed criminal charges against the owner and crew of the bulk carrier Vienna Wood N, accused of colliding intro a fishing boat and then continuing on its journey.
14 crew from the fishing boat are missing presumed dead after it sank on June 27.
The Nomikos Transworld Maritime-owned ship has been detained at the port of Batangas. The masters and officers of the Chinese-crewed ship have been charged and could face lengthy jail sentences in the alleged hit and run incident.