Nomikos bulker charged in Philippine hit and run case

The Philippine Coast Guard has filed criminal charges against the owner and crew of the bulk carrier Vienna Wood N , accused of colliding intro a fishing boat and then continuing on its journey.

14 crew from the fishing boat are missing presumed dead after it sank on June 27.

The Nomikos Transworld Maritime-owned ship has been detained at the port of Batangas. The masters and officers of the Chinese-crewed ship have been charged and could face lengthy jail sentences in the alleged hit and run incident.