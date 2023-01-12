Norvic Shipping expands fleet with Japanese ultramax charter

Bulker operator Norvic Shipping is bolstering its fleet with a Japanese ultramax newbuild taken on a long-term charter from Fujimaru Kaiun.

The 64,000 dwt ship will deliver from Imabari Shipyard in the second quarter of 2023 and be renamed Norvic Copenhagen.

“Norvic has decided to take newbuildings into our fleet of 125 vessels in response to our growing business and to meet our commitment to new environmental regulations such as the IMO’s Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII),” said AJ Rahman, Norvic’s founder and chief executive.

Norvic Shipping recently secured a $42.5m loan with a syndicate of major US lenders to finance its growing physical presence in key markets.

The company said it expects to take delivery of two additional Japanese handymax vessels on long-term charters by the end of the year.