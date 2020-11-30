Norwegian shipowner handed jail sentence in landmark demolition ruling

A Norwegian shipowner was handed a six-month jail sentence on Friday for illegally sending his ship to a scrapyard in Pakistan.

Georg Eide was deemed to have violated the Pollution Control Act in his decision three years ago to send the Tide Carrier for demolition on a beach in Pakistan in a landmark ruling in Oslo. He intends to appeal the ruling.

“Scrapping of obsolete ships is a major international environmental problem. As a large maritime nation, it is important that the Norwegian authorities contribute the fight against this problem,” commented Maria Bache Dahl, a senior public prosecutor.