EuropeRegulatory

Norwegian shipowner handed jail sentence in landmark demolition ruling

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersNovember 30, 2020
1 372 Less than a minute
Norwegian Coast Guard

A Norwegian shipowner was handed a six-month jail sentence on Friday for illegally sending his ship to a scrapyard in Pakistan.

Georg Eide was deemed to have violated the Pollution Control Act in his decision three years ago to send the Tide Carrier for demolition on a beach in Pakistan in a landmark ruling in Oslo. He intends to appeal the ruling.

“Scrapping of obsolete ships is a major international environmental problem. As a large maritime nation, it is important that the Norwegian authorities contribute the fight against this problem,” commented Maria Bache Dahl, a senior public prosecutor.

Tags
Sam Chambers Sam ChambersNovember 30, 2020
1 372 Less than a minute
Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Comments

  1. 2020…the year of virtue signalling by stupid group think bureaucrats falling over themselves to appear more woke than the others. If the ship owner promised he’d put a transgender crew on his next ship, they would likely make him a hero.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button