Norwegian shipowner handed jail sentence in landmark demolition ruling
A Norwegian shipowner was handed a six-month jail sentence on Friday for illegally sending his ship to a scrapyard in Pakistan.
Georg Eide was deemed to have violated the Pollution Control Act in his decision three years ago to send the Tide Carrier for demolition on a beach in Pakistan in a landmark ruling in Oslo. He intends to appeal the ruling.
“Scrapping of obsolete ships is a major international environmental problem. As a large maritime nation, it is important that the Norwegian authorities contribute the fight against this problem,” commented Maria Bache Dahl, a senior public prosecutor.
Comments
2020…the year of virtue signalling by stupid group think bureaucrats falling over themselves to appear more woke than the others. If the ship owner promised he’d put a transgender crew on his next ship, they would likely make him a hero.