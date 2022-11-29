November 2022 Review

Tanker rates spiked into six-digit territory as Russia rushed to export as much oil as possible ahead of strict new shipping sanctions next month. Details of a Russian oil price cap and penalties and bans against shipping companies who infringe sanctions due to come in place on December 5 have begun to emerge. LNG rates, meanwhile, hit all-time highs, of up to $500,000 a day as Europe braced for winter without Russian energy on hand.

International shipping organisation BIMCO released its...