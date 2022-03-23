NYK and Mitsubishi Corporation take stake in another Brazil-bound FPSO

Japan’s Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK) and Mitsubishi Corporation have struck a deal with floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel specialist SBM Offshore to acquire an ownership interest in the FPSO Alexandre de Gusmão, set for Pertobras’ Mero field in the Santos Basin offshore Brazil.

The deal will see NYK and Mitsubishi Corporation take 20% and 25% stakes, respectively, in the special purpose companies related to the lease and operation of the floater. SBM Offshore is the operator and will remain the majority shareholder with a 55% ownership interest.

FPSO Alexandre de Gusmão is currently under construction. The unit will operate on the Mero field under a 22.5-year lease contract with Petrobras, which has 38,6% stake in the project in addition to Shell and TotalEnergies holding 19,3% each, CNPC and CNOOC with 9,65% each, and Pré-sal Petróleo S.A. – PPSA with 3,5% as the Federal Union representative in non-contracted areas. First oil is expected in 2025.

Earlier this year, NYK and Mitsubishi bought into another Brazil-bound FPSO, the Almirante Tamandaré, set for Búzios field in the Santos Basin also taking 20% and 25% stakes, respectively.