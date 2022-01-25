NYK and Mitsubishi buy into Brazil’s largest FPSO

Japan’s Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK) and Mitsubishi Corporation have struck a deal with Dutch floater specialist SBM Offshore to acquire an ownership interest in the floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel Almirante Tamandaré set for Pertobras’ Búzios field in the Santos Basin.

Under the deal, Mitsubishi and NYK have snapped up 25% and 20% stakes, respectively, in the special purpose companies related to the lease and operation of the floater. SBM Offshore is the operator and will remain the majority shareholder with a 55% ownership interest.

The Amsterdam-based company sealed a deal with Brazil’s Petrobras for the lease and operation of FPSO Almirante Tamandaré in July. The unit is currently under construction, with the contract set to commence in the second half of 2024 and last for a period of 26.25 years. The FPSO will be the largest oil producing unit operating offshore Brazil with a daily processing capacity of 225,000 barrels of oil and 12m cu m of gas.