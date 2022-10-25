Splash Extra

October 2022 Review

Photo of Splash SplashOctober 26, 2022
0 16 2 minutes read

Europe’s lawmakers last week adopted their position on draft EU rules on the use of renewable and low-carbon fuels in maritime transport - known as FuelEU Maritime - with a 2% mandate by 2030. The European Parliament is pressing the maritime sector to cut greenhouse gas emissions from ships by 2% as of 2025, 20% as of 2035 and 80% as of 2050 compared to 2020 levels.

With weeks to go until the 79th gathering Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC), the International Maritim...

To continue reading, please login below or subscribe here.

 

Tags
Photo of Splash SplashOctober 26, 2022
0 16 2 minutes read
Back to top button