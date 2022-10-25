October 2022 Review

Europe’s lawmakers last week adopted their position on draft EU rules on the use of renewable and low-carbon fuels in maritime transport - known as FuelEU Maritime - with a 2% mandate by 2030. The European Parliament is pressing the maritime sector to cut greenhouse gas emissions from ships by 2% as of 2025, 20% as of 2035 and 80% as of 2050 compared to 2020 levels.

With weeks to go until the 79th gathering Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC), the International Maritim...